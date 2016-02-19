Scavenger Studio

By
Scavenger Studio
View Photos

On Puget Sound, activist and filmmaker Anna Hoover collaborated with Les Eerkes, a principal at Olson Kundig Architects, on a 693-square-foot studio in the woods. Using freecycled materials and a six-footed foundation to rein in construction costs, Hoover and Eerkes created a distinctive structure that treads lightly on the land.

Photo of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos
he house features materials, cabinetry, and plants salvaged from homes slated to be demolished. Photo 2 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos

he house features materials, cabinetry, and plants salvaged from homes slated to be demolished.

In the sleeping loft, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the fir canopy of the surrounding forest. Photo 3 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos

In the sleeping loft, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the fir canopy of the surrounding forest.

Photo 4 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos
Photo 5 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos
Photo 6 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos
The kitchen and living area occupies the ground level of the double-height interior while a sleeping loft is above. Photo 7 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos

The kitchen and living area occupies the ground level of the double-height interior while a sleeping loft is above.

Hoover's favorite aspect of the house is its calm mood and "the quietude and solace I experience while inside," she says. Photo 8 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos

Hoover's favorite aspect of the house is its calm mood and "the quietude and solace I experience while inside," she says.

A door next to the bed drops down, opening the room to its surroundings. Photo 9 of Scavenger Studio modern homeView Photos

A door next to the bed drops down, opening the room to its surroundings.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Washington
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Square Feet
  • 693