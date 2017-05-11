In the hills outside of the city of Saratoga, California, the homeowner wanted a weekend retreat for their small family. Living mostly in another country, they wanted a low maintenance, minimal environment. Bringing their aesthetic sense from their home country consisted of embracing the elemental materials of buildings, concrete, wood, steel in a hard edged structure that reflects their lifestyle.

A compact, 2,500 square foot rectangle consisting of three bedrooms and two bathrooms was built almost completely off the grid. A water well was bored supplying three new large tanks set into the hill for fire suppression and household use along with a new septic system. From the winding main road, a smaller access driveway was cut into the hill down to the home location on thirteen acres of land. A long cantilevered catwalk leads to the front door under a flying roof above. Exterior cladding consists of board formed concrete, stucco, porcelain tiles and steel. Inside, rustic dark stained hardwood floors sit on top of a Warmboard hydronic heating system. Surrounding hills and forest are always in view. A banquette bench surrounds the dining table, with neutral silver brown gray cabinets in Oak. Cold-rolled steel trims the bench and forms counter tops, shelving and backsplashes. Board formed concrete outside turns the corner to become interior feature walls.

Downstairs is the master bedroom suite and laundry room all done in similar colors and materials. The master bath is very masculine with dark flamed stone and Oak vanity and large walk in closet. The shower and many bedrooms feature window seats and storage.

Constructed by JCD Builders the home is a monastic retreat in a wilderness setting.

