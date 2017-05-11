Try Dwell+ for FREE

Saratoga Canyon

By ODS Architecture
Saratoga Canyon
View Photos

In the hills outside of the city of Saratoga, California, the homeowner wanted a weekend retreat for their small family. Living mostly in another country, they wanted a low maintenance, minimal environment. Bringing their aesthetic sense from their home country consisted of embracing the elemental materials of buildings, concrete, wood, steel in a hard edged structure that reflects their lifestyle.

A compact, 2,500 square foot rectangle consisting of three bedrooms and two bathrooms was built almost completely off the grid. A water well was bored supplying three new large tanks set into the hill for fire suppression and household use along with a new septic system. From the winding main road, a smaller access driveway was cut into the hill down to the home location on thirteen acres of land. A long cantilevered catwalk leads to the front door under a flying roof above. Exterior cladding consists of board formed concrete, stucco, porcelain tiles and steel. Inside, rustic dark stained hardwood floors sit on top of a Warmboard hydronic heating system. Surrounding hills and forest are always in view. A banquette bench surrounds the dining table, with neutral silver brown gray cabinets in Oak. Cold-rolled steel trims the bench and forms counter tops, shelving and backsplashes. Board formed concrete outside turns the corner to become interior feature walls.

Downstairs is the master bedroom suite and laundry room all done in similar colors and materials. The master bath is very masculine with dark flamed stone and Oak vanity and large walk in closet. The shower and many bedrooms feature window seats and storage.

Constructed by JCD Builders the home is a monastic retreat in a wilderness setting.

ODS Architecture uploaded Saratoga Canyon through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Stone Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Garage and Attached Garage Room Type. Photo 2 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Exterior, Stone Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, and Stucco Siding Material. Photo 3 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, Stone Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 4 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Exterior, Stone Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Concrete Siding Material, and Stucco Siding Material. Photo 5 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dining Room, Bench, Accent Lighting, Table, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Shelves, and Storage. Photo 6 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dining Room, Storage, Shelves, Bar, Lamps, Table, Stools, Chair, Bench, Ceiling Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 7 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dining Room, Shelves, Bar, Chair, Table, Lamps, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Storage, Pendant Lighting, Stools, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Photo 8 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Dark Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, Beverage Center, Range Hood, Ceiling Lighting, Cooktops, Wood Cabinet, Refrigerator, Range, Undermount Sink, Metal Backsplashe, Open Cabinet, and Metal Counter. Photo 9 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Kitchen, Open Cabinet, Engineered Quartz Counter, Beverage Center, Range Hood, Range, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Dark Hardwood Floor, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Metal Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, Recessed Lighting, and Dishwasher. Photo 10 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Wood Cabinet, Dishwasher, Dark Hardwood Floor, Undermount Sink, and Metal Backsplashe. Photo 11 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Kitchen, Engineered Quartz Counter, Metal Counter, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Dishwasher, Metal Backsplashe, Recessed Lighting, Open Cabinet, and Undermount Sink. Photo 12 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor, Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. Photo 13 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Accent Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Dark Hardwood Floor. Photo 14 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, and Recessed Lighting. Photo 15 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Accent Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 16 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor. Photo 17 of Saratoga Canyon
Photo 18 of Saratoga Canyon modern home
Modern home with Pendant Lighting, Chair, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Dark Hardwood Floor, and Accent Lighting. Photo 19 of Saratoga Canyon
Modern home with Dark Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Photo 20 of Saratoga Canyon

Credits

Posted By
ODS Architecture
@odsarchitecture
Interior Design
Builder
  • JCD Builders
Photographer
  • Paul Dyer

Overview

Location
  • Saratoga, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2020
    • Square Feet
  • 2500
    • Lot Size
  • 13 Acre