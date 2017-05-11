Santísimo House

By
Santísimo House
TECHNICAL SHEET

OFFICE NAME:
JJRR/ARQUITECTURA+AREA
www.jjrrarquitectura.com

PROJECT NAME:
Casa Santísimo

CREDITS:
Architects design: José Juan Rivera Río,
Héctor Módica, Fernanda Soriano, Rogelio Ledesma, Carlos Ledesma.
Interior design: Habitación 116 - Rafael Rivera & Javier Claverie.

LOCATION:
Santísimo, San Ángel, Mexico City.

DELIVERED:
June, 2018

DIMENSIONS:
4,270 ft terrain, 4,000 ft construction.

PHOTOGRAPHER:
Jaime Navarro


CASA SANTISIMO


It is an intervention and extension of a house in the residential area of San Angel at south of Mexico City.

The challenge in this project is to preserve the essence of the original house, being a house with a large central courtyard with a traditional style of colonial hacienda characteristic of the houses in San Angel. In turn complement the architectural program with a contemporary touch in such a way that respect to 100% the essence and style of the original house. To achieve this result, we think of materials such as wood, flattened whitewash, volcanic stone, glass, as well as giving importance to vegetation; with the intention of differentiating the new part of the original part of the house achieving a good dialogue between both.

On the ground floor we find the living-dining room between the garden and the central courtyard, looking for the greatest possible transparency between them causing a cross ventilation. In the same way it was possible to play with the interior atmosphere and the exterior, in such a way that the garden and the central patio are the main elements.

Around the central courtyard is the game room, studio, family-room, kitchen and laundry, all with direct access and views to the central courtyard.

In the first level we find the most private areas, 3 bedrooms with bathroom-dressing room and terrace each and a more intimate family as well as a gym.

In the basement floor we find the parking lot for 8 cars, 2 service rooms, security booth and the main access to the house in a very independent way to the services.

The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.

The intimacy of Casa Santísimo is exemplified in the bedroom—JJRR Arquitectura installed warm wood walls to contrast with the serene forest views.

One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR Arquitectura. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.

One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR Arquitectura. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.

