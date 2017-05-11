Sandbox

Andrew Pollock Architect, PC
A glass house on a private road near the beach. The house was built using SIPS construction and despite the glass area, it is highly efficient. Because of the orientation and large sliding glass walls, no heat is necessary during a sunny winter day and there is a feeling of being outside all day in the summer.

Night Shot with corner window open

Entry

Living Room

Living Room

Bathroom

Rear Shot

Day Shot

Andrew Pollock Architect, PC
Location
  Amagansett, New York
    Structure
  House (Single Residence)
    Style
  Modern
    Year
  2014