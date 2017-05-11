The previous owner of this 1960s modern home covered over the walls of glass with plywood and installed a massive awning at the rear of the house, blocking out most light and connection with the outdoors. The original interior had a maze-like layout starting with a small entry area and moving into too many hallways. In short, the house felt dark and closed-in. Nevertheless the new owners saw the potential in the home, purchased it, and hired Klopf Architecture to help them realize the potential. Today it is an open, light and bright, indoor-outdoor, clean and simple, modernist home for two professionals and their young son.

Klopf Architecture team: John Klopf, Chuang-Ming Liu and Ethan Taylor

Landscape Design: Growsgreen

Structural Engineer: Sezen and Moon

Contractor: Starburst Construction

Landscape Contractor: Inside Out SF

Photography ©2016 Mariko Reed

Location: San Carlos, CA

Year completed: 2016