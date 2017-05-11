San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel
The previous owner of this 1960s modern home covered over the walls of glass with plywood and installed a massive awning at the rear of the house, blocking out most light and connection with the outdoors. The original interior had a maze-like layout starting with a small entry area and moving into too many hallways. In short, the house felt dark and closed-in. Nevertheless the new owners saw the potential in the home, purchased it, and hired Klopf Architecture to help them realize the potential. Today it is an open, light and bright, indoor-outdoor, clean and simple, modernist home for two professionals and their young son.
Klopf Architecture team: John Klopf, Chuang-Ming Liu and Ethan Taylor
Landscape Design: Growsgreen
Structural Engineer: Sezen and Moon
Contractor: Starburst Construction
Landscape Contractor: Inside Out SF
Photography ©2016 Mariko Reed
Location: San Carlos, CA
Year completed: 2016
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
- Growsgreen