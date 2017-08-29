Sampson House is a minimalist residence located in Orange, Australia, designed by Source Architects. On a compact suburb site in central Orange NSW, this extension to a 1920’s Bungalow seeks to provides new north facing living space and master ‘retreat’ area to a fine scale landscaped courtyard. The northern light was an important aspect of the extension as the existing house, whilst in very good condition, had only one room with a north facing window. It was established early in the project that the existing house couldn’t provide any or enough of the new living spaces and hence the existing house was retain for additional bedrooms, study and bathroom areas.