Sampson House
Sampson House is a minimalist residence located in Orange, Australia, designed by Source Architects. On a compact suburb site in central Orange NSW, this extension to a 1920’s Bungalow seeks to provides new north facing living space and master ‘retreat’ area to a fine scale landscaped courtyard. The northern light was an important aspect of the extension as the existing house, whilst in very good condition, had only one room with a north facing window. It was established early in the project that the existing house couldn’t provide any or enough of the new living spaces and hence the existing house was retain for additional bedrooms, study and bathroom areas.
uploaded Sampson House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Source Architects
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Press
Publications