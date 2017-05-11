Saltbox Tiny Home
Heralding from the New England regions circa the 1600’s- the saltbox has a wonderful heritage that extends back to the beginning of our country. There is a wonderful story about the Queen’s taxation of homes by how many stories they had- so the ingenious colonists kept one story in the back; thus avoiding the higher taxes... Ours does the same via a story and a half front and keeps a low profile in the rear. I have long been fascinated by this "lean-to" structural form- is one of the simplest ways to create space and protect from the elements. Built with exposed heavy timbers they are sturdy and simple cabin-like structures- our version employs some creative latitude with a modern twist of an old classic.
The bedroom features a 9 foot ceiling.
The kitchen includes a stainless steel Summit Appliance® range, dishwasher, and a 30” refrigerator with enough room for a 6-person dining table.
The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.
A small desk is tucked away near the combo washer and dryer.
The 452 sq. ft. home includes a covered porch for additional living space.
The bathroom includes a tub with tile surround.
Credits
- Jeffrey Dungan
- Clayton Tiny Homes