Heralding from the New England regions circa the 1600’s- the saltbox has a wonderful heritage that extends back to the beginning of our country. There is a wonderful story about the Queen’s taxation of homes by how many stories they had- so the ingenious colonists kept one story in the back; thus avoiding the higher taxes... Ours does the same via a story and a half front and keeps a low profile in the rear. I have long been fascinated by this "lean-to" structural form- is one of the simplest ways to create space and protect from the elements. Built with exposed heavy timbers they are sturdy and simple cabin-like structures- our version employs some creative latitude with a modern twist of an old classic.

The bedroom features a 9 foot ceiling.

The kitchen includes a stainless steel Summit Appliance® range, dishwasher, and a 30” refrigerator with enough room for a 6-person dining table.

The home features Oak hardwood floors and energy effiecient windows and doors throughout.

A small desk is tucked away near the combo washer and dryer.

The 452 sq. ft. home includes a covered porch for additional living space.

The bathroom includes a tub with tile surround.

Architect
  • Jeffrey Dungan
Builder
  • Clayton Tiny Homes

Location
  • Birmingham, Alabama
    • Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Rustic
    • Square Feet
  • 452