Heralding from the New England regions circa the 1600’s- the saltbox has a wonderful heritage that extends back to the beginning of our country. There is a wonderful story about the Queen’s taxation of homes by how many stories they had- so the ingenious colonists kept one story in the back; thus avoiding the higher taxes... Ours does the same via a story and a half front and keeps a low profile in the rear. I have long been fascinated by this "lean-to" structural form- is one of the simplest ways to create space and protect from the elements. Built with exposed heavy timbers they are sturdy and simple cabin-like structures- our version employs some creative latitude with a modern twist of an old classic.