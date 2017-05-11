Saddle Peak

By
Saddle Peak
View Photos

With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains.

Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.

Coexisting with its dramatic natural surroundings, this midcentury-style house was designed by award-winning Californian firm Sant Architects, and is available for rent through Boutique Homes.

Built predominantly with iron beams, monolithic concrete slabs, wood, and glass, the house is a wonderful and earthy composition of texture and light.

Expansive walls of glass infuse the interiors with light while framing stunning, panoramic views of the ocean, mountains, and nearby Catalina Island.

On the upper level is the main living area, which overlooks the property’s pool and gardens. Here, you'll find a smart, slide-away fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, and a dining area. This part of the home also has oversized, slide-away doors that open to present different perspectives and angles of the property. Also on the upper level are two of the three bedrooms. The master bedroom is located on the level below.

Wood floors and walls are accented by pops of bright blue, red, purple, and yellow. Outfitting the interior with carefully selected furniture by Hans Wegner, Jasper Morrison, and Stefan Diez, Sant Architects has created a Southern Californian escape that offers seamless indoor-outdoor living, and that brings contemporary style out to nature.

Modern home with Outdoor and Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower. Photo of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 2 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, and Accent Lighting. Photo 3 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor. Photo 4 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 5 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Staircase. Photo 6 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Photo 7 of Saddle Peak modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 8 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Hallway and Medium Hardwood Floor. Photo 9 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Office, Chair, Concrete Floor, and Study Room Type. Photo 10 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 11 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor. Photo 12 of Saddle PeakView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor and Infinity Pools, Tubs, Shower. With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains. Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines. Photo 13 of Saddle PeakView Photos

With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains.
Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell