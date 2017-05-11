Rustic Meets Modern

By Carmel Building & Design
Rustic Meets Modern
View Photos

This newly constructed 2,476-square-foot home in Pacific Grove affords views over a lush green forest reaching all the way to the blue of the Monterey Bay. The open plan on the main floor enhances the sense of spaciousness and is equally suitable for entertaining and cozying up for a quiet evening. Rich wood on floors, ceilings and other architectural touches invites nature inside. The lower level was created by excavating into the granite hillside, creating a solid foundation for the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency and much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified. The unique entryway features a glass lined staircase to the lower level. A stunning wood deck surrounds the ocean side of the home.

Architect: Studio Zerbey Architecture
Photos: Rick Pharaoh

Carmel Building & Design uploaded Rustic Meets Modern through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior. Rich wood provides a warm welcome to this contemporary home. Photo of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

Rich wood provides a warm welcome to this contemporary home.

Modern home with Exterior. Photo 2 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos
Photo 3 of Rustic Meets Modern modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. The spacious and open living room looks out on an amazing view of the Monterey Bay. Photo 4 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

The spacious and open living room looks out on an amazing view of the Monterey Bay.

Modern home with Living Room. Photo 5 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room. The open floor plan flows easily from living room to dining room to kitchen. Photo 6 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

The open floor plan flows easily from living room to dining room to kitchen.

Modern home with Kitchen. Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency in Studio Zerbey Architecture's Rustic Meets Modern house. Additionally, much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified. Photo 7 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency in Studio Zerbey Architecture's Rustic Meets Modern house. Additionally, much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified.

Modern home with Dining Room. Well placed and uniquely designed windows add light and style to the dining room. Photo 8 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

Well placed and uniquely designed windows add light and style to the dining room.

Modern home with Staircase. The glass lined stairway leads up from the lower level to the entry on the main floor. Photo 9 of Rustic Meets ModernView Photos

The glass lined stairway leads up from the lower level to the entry on the main floor.

Credits

Posted By
Carmel Building & Design
@carmelbuildingdesign
Architect
  • Studio Zerbey Architecture
Photographer
  • Rick Pharaoh
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2476