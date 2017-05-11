This newly constructed 2,476-square-foot home in Pacific Grove affords views over a lush green forest reaching all the way to the blue of the Monterey Bay. The open plan on the main floor enhances the sense of spaciousness and is equally suitable for entertaining and cozying up for a quiet evening. Rich wood on floors, ceilings and other architectural touches invites nature inside. The lower level was created by excavating into the granite hillside, creating a solid foundation for the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency and much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified. The unique entryway features a glass lined staircase to the lower level. A stunning wood deck surrounds the ocean side of the home.

Architect: Studio Zerbey Architecture

Photos: Rick Pharaoh