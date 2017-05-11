Rustic Meets Modern
This newly constructed 2,476-square-foot home in Pacific Grove affords views over a lush green forest reaching all the way to the blue of the Monterey Bay. The open plan on the main floor enhances the sense of spaciousness and is equally suitable for entertaining and cozying up for a quiet evening. Rich wood on floors, ceilings and other architectural touches invites nature inside. The lower level was created by excavating into the granite hillside, creating a solid foundation for the 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home. Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency and much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified. The unique entryway features a glass lined staircase to the lower level. A stunning wood deck surrounds the ocean side of the home.
Architect: Studio Zerbey Architecture
Photos: Rick Pharaoh
Rich wood provides a warm welcome to this contemporary home.
The spacious and open living room looks out on an amazing view of the Monterey Bay.
The open floor plan flows easily from living room to dining room to kitchen.
Air-sealing and thorough insulation create energy efficiency in Studio Zerbey Architecture's Rustic Meets Modern house. Additionally, much of the framing wood is Forest Stewardship Council certified.
Well placed and uniquely designed windows add light and style to the dining room.
The glass lined stairway leads up from the lower level to the entry on the main floor.
