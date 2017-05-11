A couple living in Grand Rapids downtown proper was seeking to move to a beautiful piece of land, full of topography. The Rogue River defines the northern edge of their newly purchased site; through the trees there’s an amazing view. Their home was to be grounded in functionality, but incorporate some unexpected and thoughtful moments in the space.

A variety of material textures inside and out lend toward a warm, modern design. Siting of this home on the irregular shaped property proved to be the largest challenge and consideration to meeting all the project’s goals. A custom front door at the entry welcomes guests and the adjacent exterior cedar wall transitions them into the inside. Along side the foyer, is a custom stairway up to a floating loft. A two-story high living space is anchored by modern fireplace and showcases the view. The clients are entertainers at heart, so a large kitchen that opens up to living and dining spaces was designed for ease of use and connectedness. Location of the outdoor covered living and bar spaces was carefully considered in order to have privacy as well as a spectacular view.

