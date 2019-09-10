Rocky Knob Sauna

By GriD
Rocky Knob Sauna
View Photos

On a mountain farm in Upper Tract, West Virginia a series of saunas have been constructed since the late 1970’s. Each iteration advanced the relative permanence of the structure. Unfortunately, the last iteration burned down a quarter century after the first. This project emerged as a research driven, collaborative design/build blending students, professionals and craftsman throughout the process. This sauna became an experimental and authentic undertaking where the participants learned by doing.

The teams research of sauna (and sweat lodge) traditions throughout the world directly impacted the form, craft and materiality of the sauna. The design abstractly references those traditions while reflecting vernacular farm outbuildings. The wood siding was reclaimed rough cut oak from an adjacent renovated cabin and the traditional West Virginia quilt pattern is etched into the surface of the steel heat shield, door and exterior privacy screen.

The projects remoteness caused great logistical complexities. Without access to heavy machinery all aspects of the work were completed manually or with small power tools. Major components of the design required a high level of technical expertise and construction capability, much of which was learned on-site or strategically supplemented by local craftsmen. For example, 10,000 lb of concrete, was delivered to the site on a palette of 145 individual 80 lb. bags, hand mixed and then poured board formed playing a significant role in the function, aesthetics and performance of the sauna.

GriD uploaded Rocky Knob Sauna through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Rocky Knob Sauna @ Night Photo of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna @ Night

Rocky Knob Sauna across pond Photo 2 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna across pond

Rocky Knob Sauna @ dusk Photo 3 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna @ dusk

Rocky Knob Sauna approaching Photo 4 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna approaching

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of door + fire wood storage Photo 5 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of door + fire wood storage

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of door from interior Photo 6 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of door from interior

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of benches Photo 7 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of benches

Rocky Knob Sauna interior Photo 8 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna interior

Rocky Knob Sauna interior stove + glass Photo 9 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna interior stove + glass

Rocky Knob Sauna interior Photo 10 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna interior

Rocky Knob Sauna roof point + pond Photo 11 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna roof point + pond

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of privacy screen (West Virginia quilt pattern) Photo 12 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of privacy screen (West Virginia quilt pattern)

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of roof, privacy screen + bench Photo 13 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of roof, privacy screen + bench

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of Scottish Rampant Lion on door Photo 14 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna detail of Scottish Rampant Lion on door

Rocky Knob Sauna + Highland House Photo 15 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna + Highland House

Rocky Knob Sauna reflection across pond Photo 16 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna reflection across pond

Rocky Knob Sauna site plan Photo 17 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna site plan

Rocky Knob Sauna plan + section Photo 18 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna plan + section

Rocky Knob Sauna construction operations Photo 19 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna construction operations

Rocky Knob Sauna iterations and typology research Photo 20 of Rocky Knob Sauna modern home

Rocky Knob Sauna iterations and typology research

Credits

Posted By
GriD
@gridarchitects
Architect
Builder
Photographer

Overview