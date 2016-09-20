Rock Canyon Residence
By Imbue Design
Nestled between two of Utah's oldest walnut trees, in the shadow of Rock Canyon, perched high above Utah lake. This home is about a family and its place.
Kitchen
Dining Room
Street View
Backyard
Backyard
Master Bathroom
Roof Top Deck
Master Bathroom - Shower
Living Room
Street View - Dusk
Roof Top Deck
Backyard
Living Room
Master Bedroom
Master Bathroom - Vanity
Living Room
Backyard
Play Room
Entry
House Numbers
Architect
Builder
- Raykon Construction
Photographer
- Imbue Design
Overview
Location
Full Baths
4
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2015
Square Feet
4625