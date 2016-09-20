Rock Canyon Residence

By Imbue Design
Rock Canyon Residence
Nestled between two of Utah's oldest walnut trees, in the shadow of Rock Canyon, perched high above Utah lake. This home is about a family and its place.

Kitchen

Dining Room

Street View

Backyard

Backyard

Master Bathroom

Roof Top Deck

Master Bathroom - Shower

Living Room

Street View - Dusk

Roof Top Deck

Backyard

Living Room

Master Bedroom

Master Bathroom - Vanity

Living Room

Backyard

Play Room

Entry

House Numbers

Credits

Imbue Design
@imbuedesign
Architect
Builder
  • Raykon Construction
Photographer
  • Imbue Design

Overview

Location
  • Provo, Utah
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 4625