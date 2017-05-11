Ritchie Rowhouse

By CAB Architects
Ritchie Rowhouse
View Photos

Ritchie Rowhouse is a modern renovated Edwardian townhouse in Toronto by CAB Architects. It was designed to maximize daylight, and celebrate a love of warm materials – particularly, brass and gold.

The kitchen was placed in the centre of the ground floor, becoming the anchor between the living and dining spaces. Though it is placed so prominently in the main space, the typical elements of the kitchen are designed to recede. Appliances, pantry storage, and litter box for the owners' two cats are hidden and camouflaged into cabinetry. A sprawling mural was created over the front of the upper cabinets, treating the volume as a piece of artwork to stand out more than the counter below.

Large openings were punched through the front and back façades and in areas of the roof to bring natural light deep into the building. A skylight over the stair brings light to the centre of the main floor, filtering into the kitchen. Another skylight in the master bathroom, reflected in the vanity mirror, floods this landlocked space with daylight.

Brass or gold was used in every metal application, whether decorative or integral to the building’s construction. From plumbing fixtures, gold leafed wall treatments, exposed cladding fasteners, door hardware, light fixtures, closet rods – every exposed metal that is typically steel or chrome has been lovingly sourced and replaced with a brass or gold counterpart. Furthermore, wherever possible, these brass/gold materials are left unlacquered, so that they age elegantly and patina alongside of the house.

CAB Architects uploaded Ritchie Rowhouse through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, White Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Undermount Sink, Marble Backsplashe, and Wood Counter. Kitchen Photo of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, White Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Marble Backsplashe, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Recessed Lighting, Undermount Sink, and Wood Counter. Mural on upper cabinetry Photo 2 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Mural on upper cabinetry

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Tread, and Wood Railing. CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase. Photo 3 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Chair, End Tables, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Rug Floor. Living room with gold-leafed niche Photo 4 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Living room with gold-leafed niche

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, End Tables, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Gas Burning Fireplace, and Rug Floor. Living room Photo 5 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Living room

Modern home with Windows and Skylight Window Type. Skylight over stair Photo 6 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Skylight over stair

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Stair hall Photo 7 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Stair hall

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Marble Floor, Undermount Sink, Marble Wall, One Piece Toilet, Wall Lighting, and Accent Lighting. Master bath with reflected skylight Photo 8 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Master bath with reflected skylight

Modern home with Bath Room, Marble Counter, Marble Floor, Undermount Sink, Wall Lighting, Accent Lighting, Marble Wall, and One Piece Toilet. Master bath with reflected skylight Photo 9 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Master bath with reflected skylight

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Bed, Night Stands, and Accent Lighting. Master bedroom Photo 10 of Ritchie RowhouseView Photos

Master bedroom

Credits

Posted By
CAB Architects
@cabarchitects
Photographer
  • Scott Norsworthy

Overview

Location
  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 1100

    • Press