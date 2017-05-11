Ridge House is located on Big Ridge overlooking Healdsburg's renowned Dry Creek Valley. The plan of the house moves in and out, and up and down, adjusting to deflections in the topography of the ridge. A broad, undulating roof echos the forms of the mountains nearby and provides welcome protection from the strong sun and wind. Cedar siding, aluminum windows, concrete walkways, plaster overhangs and steel trellises comprise a simple palette that complements the colors and textures of the landscape. A new olive orchard, vegetable garden and cooking garden define the domestic landscape within the chaparral. Ample provisions for recreation include a pool, spa, bocce court and architect-designed tree house.