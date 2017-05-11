Ridge House

By Cary Bernstein Architect
Ridge House
View Photos

Ridge House is located on Big Ridge overlooking Healdsburg's renowned Dry Creek Valley. The plan of the house moves in and out, and up and down, adjusting to deflections in the topography of the ridge. A broad, undulating roof echos the forms of the mountains nearby and provides welcome protection from the strong sun and wind. Cedar siding, aluminum windows, concrete walkways, plaster overhangs and steel trellises comprise a simple palette that complements the colors and textures of the landscape. A new olive orchard, vegetable garden and cooking garden define the domestic landscape within the chaparral. Ample provisions for recreation include a pool, spa, bocce court and architect-designed tree house.

Cary Bernstein Architect uploaded Ridge House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Stucco Siding Material, Butterfly RoofLine, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Ridge House Photo of Ridge House

Ridge House

Modern home with Outdoor, Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Hardscapes, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Concrete Fences, Wall, Trees, Landscape Lighting, and Retaining Fences, Wall. Ridge House Photo 2 of Ridge House

Ridge House

Modern home with Outdoor, Metal Fences, Wall, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Horizontal Fences, Wall, Boulders, Trees, Hardscapes, Swimming Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Shrubs, Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, Wire Fences, Wall, Back Yard, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Ridge House Photo 3 of Ridge House

Ridge House

Modern home with Windows, Metal, and Picture Window Type. Ridge House Photo 4 of Ridge House

Ridge House

0
0
Email