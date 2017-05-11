Chabrol Apartment
In a popular district of eastern Paris, charming old offices have given way to a spacious loft with a warm and unusual decor, with bricks and unfinished concrete.
A jumble of ideas and influences with a plunging view on the south of Paris
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Atelier Barda
- Antonio Virga Architect
Interior Design
- Atelier Barda
- Antonio Virga Architect
Photographer
- Wolfgang Brigitta Drejer
- Nicolas Mathéus
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Year
2009
Square Feet
2152