Calm, serenity, purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. The proximity of the water and of the shingle beach is the central theme behind the inspiration of the textures, related to sea drift. Pure, sober and rich materials such as steamed beech on the walls, which takes the color of sea drift, American walnut in the kitchen and treated “Hot Roll” metal, contribute to spaces’ sobriety and minimalism. Lines are refined, textures are marked, elements are carefully chosen to preserve the peaceful and contemplative feeling of the place. In this spirit, the architect chose a simple design and radiant heating, which allows to take off any unnecessary element and make way for the beautiful scene that appears in the course of the tides.

Modern home with Living Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Corner Fireplace, and Gas Burning Fireplace. Serenity and purity of the elements inspired the concept of r3R residence, a project realized in an existing building. A low-lying modern fireplace design in the living room brings warmth to the space.

Modern home with Bath Room, Undermount Sink, Ceiling Lighting, and Wall Lighting. In modern bathroom vanities, rectangular shapes abound. The shape is showcased on this geometric vanity, where the drawers, countertop, sink, and knobs are all rectangular.

