This residential project has been realized for a young family, whose father is a professional hockey player. Our mandate was to design a contemporary, minimalist home, with large black windows and white acrylic coating, on a sloping ground offering incredible views of the Parc des Laurentides.

We have designed a three-storey layout, including a garage, a training room, an indoor synthetic surface skating rink and a large kitchen for large receptions. A particular attention has been paid to the windows to maximize the contribution of natural light and to increase the views on the outside panorama. The size of the windows and their jambs at the level of the ground give the impression of inhabiting the outside.

For an open concept, we have created living areas on two levels at the main floor and for a transparency effect, we have added two oversized glassy sections.

The level of the land has been a technical and structural challenge for the exterior layout and foundations of the residence. All in length, the house is cut out by a path of wood that separates the swimming pool area and the green space. In addition, we have planned an outdoor kitchen, communicating with the interior, under the overhang on the floor, to allow the family to use the barbecue year round.

This new building is located in Cap-Rouge, in a neighborhood established since the 70s and 80s, next to a mix of bungalows, multi-level houses and cottages.

Location: Cap-Rouge (Quebec), Canada

Status: New construction | Built in 2016

Category: Architecture and Design

Type: Residential

Size: 6 910 SF

Photo credit: Jessy Bernier Photographe

