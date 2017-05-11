remodelled duplex in a contemporary style

By Marina Sezam
remodelled duplex in a contemporary style
Comprehensive redistribution and remodelling project of a duplex with 85 m2 of usable interior space, for a couple with two children. The couple desired maximum use of natural light and space to create a home with three bedrooms, a study, and an open-concept kitchen connected to the living room, with direct access to the exterior.

For this project, each and every corner of the home was utilised, making new storage spaces available behind mirrors, under the staircase and in new small spaces obtained through the re-arranging of furniture. In this way, more space was able to be dedicated to the common areas and bedrooms, which were designed with carefully considered lighting systems and a simple, chromatically balanced decor.

Through all these efforts, we were able to create a harmonic space, full of light, and in which the exterior space is a perfect inhabitable extension of the interior. It is a home that is perfect for family living or for inviting guests over, which can be enjoyed as much during the day as at night.

Small white bathroom

Small white bathroom

Concrete and wood stairs

Concrete and wood stairs

Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom

Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom

A small library under the stairs

A small library under the stairs

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Railing, and Concrete Tread. Photo 5 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
common area with wood floor

common area with wood floor

living-room

living-room

The living-room connects with a small studio

The living-room connects with a small studio

Bathroom in a pale palette

Bathroom in a pale palette

Double bedroom in white and grey colors

Double bedroom in white and grey colors

Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Bed. Photo 11 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Light Hardwood Floor, Bed, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 12 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, Pendant Lighting, Bed, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 13 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
small bedroom for a child

small bedroom for a child

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Photo 15 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
Photo 16 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary style modern homeView Photos
Bruno Munari textile light Falkland for the stairs

Bruno Munari textile light Falkland for the stairs

Modern home with Staircase, Concrete Tread, and Wood Railing. Photo 18 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos
The living-room and the terrace

The living-room and the terrace

Modern home with Dining Room, Recessed Lighting, Lamps, Chair, Wall Lighting, Table, Shelves, Storage, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 20 of remodelled duplex in a contemporary styleView Photos

Credits

Posted By
m
Marina Sezam
@marinasezam
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Marcela Grassi
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Scandanavian
    • Year
  • 2017