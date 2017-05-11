Remarkable Residence with Mountain Views in Colorado Asks $1.29M
Exceptional turnkey offering at Mirador with breathtaking river, city and mountain views. Mirador is a luxury residential community situated on a bluff overlooking downtown Durango and the Animas River.
See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...
uploaded Remarkable Residence with Mountain Views in Colorado Asks $1.29M through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Photographer
- Legacy Properties West Sotheby's International Realty
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Square Feet
2957