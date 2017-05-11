Reduce | Reuse | Remodel

By Renée del Gaudio Architecture
Reduce | Reuse | Remodel explores the re-use potential of a typical ranch-style home in Boulder, Colorado. The existing 1950s home has the common defecits of a ranch house – low ceilings, dark spaces and a cramped floor plan. The remodel solves these problems through minimal intervention, abundant daylight, and a transformed floor plan – all on a limited budget.

The existing building is preserved wherever possible. The remodel uses 100% of the original foundations and 80% of the original exterior brick walls. The new design increases the height of the existing walls and window openings, and replaces the roof in order to capture abundant daylight and views. A flowing circulation plan and floor-to-ceiling windows make the house feel expansive and sun-filled

Modern home with Exterior, Brick Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo of Reduce | Reuse | Remodel
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Brick Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Photo 2 of Reduce | Reuse | Remodel
Modern home with Windows. Photo 3 of Reduce | Reuse | Remodel
Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Medium Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, and Drop In Sink. Photo 4 of Reduce | Reuse | Remodel

Credits

Posted By
Renée del Gaudio Architecture
@renedelgaudioarchitecture
Builder
  • Morningstar Homes

Overview

Location
  • Boulder, Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 2700
    • Lot Size
  • 7560sf