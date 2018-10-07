RED

By YAEL PERRY | INTERIOR DESIGNER
RED
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, ‘RED’ is a minimalist residence designed by Interior Designer Yael Perry.
The designer used red & frosted glass to create reflections & shades of colour in this minimalist 120 sqm renovated apartment.

The apartment is located in a luxury apartments tower who recently renovated & new 14 sqm balconies were added to all apartments.

Before renovation, the apartment was dark, the walls were covered in dark tones & contained a mix of art deco furniture alongside pop art elements.

The new layout divides the apartment into two zones, a public section on an open-plan kitchen & living area that opens up to a balcony and a private section which comprise a master bedroom, main bathroom, guest bedroom, home office & a small balcony for yoga practice.

The natural light coming through the windows openings and balconies, is reflected in the selection of materials that dominate the interiors. The designer who wanted to provide a sense of contemporary minimalist aesthetic & to make the space feel more spacious and brighter, chose to use bright tones, minimalist finishes & various types of glass.

The entrance:
A black steel frame marks the apartment’s entrance.
Between the entrance & the kitchen located a white cube which used as a laundry room including a concrete partition that couldn’t be removed during the demolition work.

Open-plan kitchen & the living area:
The open-plan kitchen & living room were designed in dark grey, black & white tones.
The living room was furnished with an houndstooth largo sofa by Piero Lissoni & 3 white still coffee tables in various sizes by Japanese studio Nendo. in front of the sofa, two paperback shelving systems were hang & it beautifully blends with the light & shades during sunset time.
The open-plan kitchen is visible from the living room; the designer designed the space as an ambiguous cooking area where appliances are concealed behind the dark grey wood kitchen panels.

Between the kitchen & the main bathroom located a small balcony that used by the occupier for yoga practice.
a sliding door with grey frosted glass leading from the kitchen to the yoga balcony.
the grey frosted glass let the bright light comes into the kitchen during the day & at night it changes its colour to red, effected by the main bathroom’s red glass.

The corridor:
The corridor leads to the private section; the main bathroom, master bedroom, home office & a guest room. a minimalist white origami light sculpture was hang on the corridor wall.

‘RED’ - The Main Bathroom:
The main bathroom located by the yoga balcony & during the day a beautiful light passing through the red translucent glass & wash the bathroom in shades of red.
The main bathroom contains black sanitary units & the walls were covered in Marbelit Aqua, a minimalist decorative coating.

The master bedroom:
The master bedroom features free standing black sanitary units, white bed-side floor lamps & terrazzo small bed-side tables.
The wardrobe sliding panels are covered with black mirror which create dark reflections of the room.

Home Office:
The home office located by the guest room & one glass sliding door is used for both rooms.
The desktop made of grey translucent glass siting on two sets of black wood legs.

Credits

Posted By
YAEL PERRY | INTERIOR DESIGNER
@yaelperry
Photographer
  • Itay Benit

Overview