The R-House is located in Anglet, France, on a plot of 10764 ft²

The relatively narrow and perfectly rectangular plot dedicated for the building (164 ft long by 65 ft wide) gave the existing ground a strip-like quality that contributed to feed the project.

The north-south orientation, the course of sun and the pre-existing positioning of neighbouring houses have also been important issues for the project conception.

The house is set back from the street, clearing a space allowing for the parking of 3 cars by taking advantage of the existing altimetric shift from the ground to the street.

Designed as a public-private buffer zone under a wooden canopy, the parking area is defined as a transition zone.

The different volumes composing the project have been assembled according to rationalized modules of 9.8 ft wide parallelepiped strips, sliding on each others, creating cantilevering areas for terraces, balconies and canopies.