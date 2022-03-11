Quatro
At 24' long, Quatro is the smallest Land Ark to date. It derives its name from the 4° angles of the 8' wide windows in both the kitchen and bedroom. The living/kitchen area is ideal for dining, working or relaxing, and the banquette easily converts to a twin sleeper for an overnight guest. Down the hall is a split bathroom with a private shower/toilet room on one side, and a vanity on the other. When open, the pivoting bathroom door can latch across the hallway to turn the bedroom and bathroom into a suite with privacy from the living/kitchen. The ceiling height continues to rise to over 9′ as you enter the private bedroom. Recessed cove lighting makes the interior feel cavernous yet cozy. A queen Murphy bed easily folds up or down for added functionality.
The shower is a residential 32" x 32".
A storage ledge extends above the Toto toilet.
The glider window nearly spans the width of the bathroom.
The bedroom barndoor and the bathroom pivot door are sided in the same pine T&G as the walls and ceiling.
The idea is to park it somewhere pretty and let the interior fade away.
Cove lighting wraps the perimeter above.
The queen bed folds down easily.
When closed, the bathroom door blends in with the wall.
Opening the bathroom door.
Credits
- Land Ark RV
- Land Ark RV
- Land Ark RV
- Jeremy Gudac