Quatro

By Brian Buzarde
Quatro
View Photos

At 24' long, Quatro is the smallest Land Ark to date. It derives its name from the 4° angles of the 8' wide windows in both the kitchen and bedroom. The living/kitchen area is ideal for dining, working or relaxing, and the banquette easily converts to a twin sleeper for an overnight guest. Down the hall is a split bathroom with a private shower/toilet room on one side, and a vanity on the other. When open, the pivoting bathroom door can latch across the hallway to turn the bedroom and bathroom into a suite with privacy from the living/kitchen. The ceiling height continues to rise to over 9′ as you enter the private bedroom. Recessed cove lighting makes the interior feel cavernous yet cozy. A queen Murphy bed easily folds up or down for added functionality.

Brian Buzarde uploaded Quatro through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Photo of Quatro modern home
Photo 2 of Quatro modern home
Photo 3 of Quatro modern home
Photo 4 of Quatro modern home
Photo 5 of Quatro modern home
Photo 6 of Quatro modern home
Photo 7 of Quatro modern home
Photo 8 of Quatro modern home
The shower is a residential 32" x 32". Photo 9 of Quatro modern home

The shower is a residential 32" x 32".

A storage ledge extends above the Toto toilet. Photo 10 of Quatro modern home

A storage ledge extends above the Toto toilet.

The glider window nearly spans the width of the bathroom. Photo 11 of Quatro modern home

The glider window nearly spans the width of the bathroom.

The bedroom barndoor and the bathroom pivot door are sided in the same pine T&G as the walls and ceiling. Photo 12 of Quatro modern home

The bedroom barndoor and the bathroom pivot door are sided in the same pine T&G as the walls and ceiling.

The idea is to park it somewhere pretty and let the interior fade away. Photo 13 of Quatro modern home

The idea is to park it somewhere pretty and let the interior fade away.

Cove lighting wraps the perimeter above. Photo 14 of Quatro modern home

Cove lighting wraps the perimeter above.

The queen bed folds down easily. Photo 15 of Quatro modern home

The queen bed folds down easily.

Photo 16 of Quatro modern home
When closed, the bathroom door blends in with the wall. Photo 17 of Quatro modern home

When closed, the bathroom door blends in with the wall.

Opening the bathroom door. Photo 18 of Quatro modern home

Opening the bathroom door.

Photo 19 of Quatro modern home
Photo 20 of Quatro modern home

Credits

Posted By
Brian Buzarde
@brianbuzarde7051
Architect
  • Land Ark RV
Interior Design
  • Land Ark RV
Builder
  • Land Ark RV
Photographer
  • Jeremy Gudac

Overview