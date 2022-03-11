At 24' long, Quatro is the smallest Land Ark to date. It derives its name from the 4° angles of the 8' wide windows in both the kitchen and bedroom. The living/kitchen area is ideal for dining, working or relaxing, and the banquette easily converts to a twin sleeper for an overnight guest. Down the hall is a split bathroom with a private shower/toilet room on one side, and a vanity on the other. When open, the pivoting bathroom door can latch across the hallway to turn the bedroom and bathroom into a suite with privacy from the living/kitchen. The ceiling height continues to rise to over 9′ as you enter the private bedroom. Recessed cove lighting makes the interior feel cavernous yet cozy. A queen Murphy bed easily folds up or down for added functionality.