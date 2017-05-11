Punta Caliza
Cradled by the turquoise waters off the Yucatán Peninsula, and colored by the verdant greenery of the surrounding Yum Balam Nature Reserve, the Mexican island of Holbox immediately feels like a departure from the crowds of nearby Cancún and Tulum. It takes a plane, a two-hour car ride, and then a ferry just to get here, but that’s part of the allure at family-owned hotel Punta Caliza—it's as much of a literal separation from the "scene" as it is a figurative one.
Each of Punta Caliza’s 12 rooms are connected to a private pool.
"What we want most was for people to feel the passion and love we put into the hotel," notes Claudia Muñoz, who helped build the intimate, family-run hotel.
The guest rooms were all built from Western red cedar, which was sourced from the family's plantation.
Either spend time swimming in this secluded pool, or go to the nearby beach. In fact, do both.
"Running a business with your family is complicated, but being back together after six or seven years of living on our own has been a beautiful experience," she says.
Credits
- Estudio Macias Peredo