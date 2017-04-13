Prospect Heights Addition

By Delson or Sherman Architects
Prospect Heights Addition
The Brooklyn architects nearly doubled the size and value of this little row house. Moreover, winning Landmarks approval set a precedent. With an additional floor at the rooftop and a two-story extension at the rear, this was the first big enlargement approved in Prospect Heights’ new historic district. The new top floor is all master suite with a private sun deck and a commanding view. The rear addition opens the living spaces to the backyard, while allowing for a large sunny kitchen. Finally, a new stair links new and old floors.

Delson or Sherman Architects uploaded Prospect Heights Addition through Add A Home.
Credits

Posted By
Delson or Sherman Architects
@delsonsherman
Photographer
  • Timothy Bell

Overview

Location
  • New York, New York
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015