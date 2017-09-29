Project Géode is a minimalist residential building located in Montréal Canada, designed by ADHOC architectes. In view of its situation, the project aims to give a new breath to this plot with a contemporary residential project of five housing units reflecting all the energy of this strategic sector where young professionals mix with families and couples. Thus, the project has to be a soft densification that fits into the current urban landscape without distorting it. One of the concerns is to keep families in the city by creating a quality living environment based on a green strategy.