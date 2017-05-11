Coalesce

: to arise from the combination of distinct elements

: to unite for a common end

A major remodel and addition to an existing home brought us together with our clients for a common goal – design a beautiful home for a growing family with whom we share a common passion for mid-century modern architecture. Just down the street from the project site is a Raphael Soriano house - how fitting. The existing first floor was remodeled and re-purposed to house the public areas of the home and a second story was added for the private sleeping rooms. Elements such as the cantilevered eaves, strip windows, and steel pipe columns pay homage to mid-century design without direct replication. The second floor is defined by the horizontal roof line but the mass is reduced through the carving out of the master bedroom and secondary decks at opposing corners.