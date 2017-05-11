Project CC
Project CC is a minimalist loft located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, designed by Willem Benoit. The architects converted the warehouse into an open-concept contemporary apartment focused on a mostly white interior with contrasting elements. Glass partitions were used throughout in order to allow natural light to enter deep into the internal programs. The upper level attic maintains and expresses the gabled roof with custom built-in storage to maximize space.
uploaded Project CC through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Photographer
- Leibal
- http://leibal.com/interiors/project-cc/
Overview
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Press
Publications