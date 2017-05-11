Project 2575

By Stone Cloud Design Build
Project 2575
When Bryan Bozeman, principal and founder of Stone Cloud Design Build, a boutique design-build firm based in Denver, CO, began the design/build process for his own home, he knew it would be his chance to push the envelope creatively and showcase some of the unique concepts and features the Firm’s projects are recognized for: eye-catching modern design, use of diverse building materials, jutting overhangs, windows spanning the periphery of the structure and a purposeful open floor plan among others. While the objective was to create something truly aesthetically stunning, he also wanted to
ensure that his wife and two young children would feel as if the space met their needs as family for seamless indoor/outdoor functionality creating the ideal environment for relaxing, entertaining and everyday activities.

The resulting Project 2575, completed in 2016, demonstrates that modernity need not suffer from a lack of functionality for a social and active family. The dwelling’s unique exterior features a mix of specialized Norman-sized brick from the Mid-West and West Coast, hemlock fir T&amp;G siding, stucco, concrete and metal. Customized aluminum windows bring ample natural light into the home while a 20- foot bi-fold door allows for the outdoor space to be fully incorporated into living and dining room areas.
The detached 3-car garage is heated and includes work space and a TV, speakers and hot/cold sink. Mr. Bozeman’s 1972 Airsteam Globetrotter is quite the crowd-pleaser and is nicely situated in the back yard.

The house sits on a 7,500 sq. foot lot in Observatory Park, a highly sought after neighborhood about 5 miles south of downtown Denver. The main floor consists of an art/music entertainment lounge, a spacious kitchen, dining and living room area and stylish powder bathroom. The retro-style lighting fixtures add interest to otherwise clean lines and simple yet upscale décor and furniture. The steel mono-stringer staircase leads to a 2nd floor consisting of a master suite with a fireplace, balcony and steam shower room, 2 bedrooms with full en-suite bathrooms and a study with a personal balcony.

Front exterior

Front exterior

Back exterior highlights: seamless indoor/outdoor functionality on the bottom floor, master bedroom balcony

Back exterior highlights: seamless indoor/outdoor functionality on the bottom floor, master bedroom balcony

Front exterior

Front exterior

Front exterior highlights: mixed use of brick, steel, stucco, concrete and soffit material

Front exterior highlights: mixed use of brick, steel, stucco, concrete and soffit material

Front exterior highlight: jutting overhangs

Front exterior highlight: jutting overhangs

Front Exterior

Front Exterior

Front exterior

Front exterior

Seamless indoor/outdoor functionality

Seamless indoor/outdoor functionality

Back patio fire pit

Back patio fire pit

Kitchen and Living Room

Kitchen and Living Room

Open floor-plan kitchen and living room

Open floor-plan kitchen and living room

Powder Bathroom

Powder Bathroom

Kitchen and staircase

Kitchen and staircase

Steel mono-stringer stair case

Steel mono-stringer stair case

Lounge featuring original mid-century Eames® Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Lounge featuring original mid-century Eames® Lounge Chair and Ottoman

Lounge

Lounge

Upstairs office suite with personal balcony

Upstairs office suite with personal balcony

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master shower

Master shower

1972 Airstream Globetrotter & 3-Car heated garage with TV, speakers and hot/cold sink

1972 Airstream Globetrotter & 3-Car heated garage with TV, speakers and hot/cold sink

Credits

Posted By
Stone Cloud Design Build
@stonecloud
Interior Design
  • Company KD
Landscape Design
  • Browne & Associates
Photographer
  • Katie Tyler

Overview

Location
  • Denver, Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 6
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 5112
    • Lot Size
  • 7500