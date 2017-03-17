Prewar Modern Upgrade
Our design sought to modernize a prewar apartment to a more open layout while also highlight the elements of the original prewar details such as the wood fireplace mantle, exposed beams and thin plank oak flooring. The design centered on removing dividing walls to allow light to engulf the living spaces from the south facing windows. The floor plan was adjusted to enlarge the maids room into a 3rd bedroom, open one wall of the kitchen and add an additional guest bathroom from a utility closet.
Built in custom millwork conceals the entertainment center and connects to the adjacent kitchen cabinets and counter top.
The kitchen is opened to the entry foyer and a new counter peninsula extends into the living room to create a more informal, open connection between rooms.
The Refrigerator, dishwasher and clothes washer are concealed behind cabinet doors and cabinets extended to the ceiling to maximize usable storage space.
The original fireplace was restored and highlighted as the anchor to the living spaces.
A classic pendant light, floating buffet cabinet and light washed art wall create an intimate but modern setting for dining.
A wall mounted vanity, glass enclosed shower and built in cabinets seek to maximizes the feeling of space within a very tight footprint.
Built in radiator millwork and minimized window detailing helped brighten up the bedroom.
Round Pendant lighting uplights the re-plastered ceiling giving a feeling of additional height to the bedroom.
Floor Plan
Kitchen Elevations
Credits
- Devon Banks