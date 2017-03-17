Our design sought to modernize a prewar apartment to a more open layout while also highlight the elements of the original prewar details such as the wood fireplace mantle, exposed beams and thin plank oak flooring. The design centered on removing dividing walls to allow light to engulf the living spaces from the south facing windows. The floor plan was adjusted to enlarge the maids room into a 3rd bedroom, open one wall of the kitchen and add an additional guest bathroom from a utility closet.