The Preston Hollow House is currently under construction in Dallas, TX.

Renderings: Frost Visualizations

A large, floating pavilion roof hovers over the interior and exterior rooms of our Preston Hollow house (expected completion in mid-2018). This design was driven by the client’s desire to blur the line between inside and outside, while also providing a sense of privacy and seclusion from the street. There are multiple courtyards defined by large, frameless sliding glass panels and rough corrugated concrete walls. The house is open and light-filled.



Water plays a large part in the design of the house, and also links the exterior and interior spaces. Beginning at the entry, a narrow channel flows through the house to the pool area beyond. At night, lighting within this stream casts changing patterns on the textured walls.