The original detached brick house was in serious disrepair with little maintenance nor modification since the ‘50’s. One could not even see the north facing outdoor space from the interior spaces. Calling it a garden would be generous. But, it had the right combination of qualities; detached, great aspect, close to family, close to public transport; a diamond in the rough.
The lean-to rear section was in such a poor state (including a brittle asbestos roof), It was an easy decision to remove it thereby opening up the living spaces to the garden whilst retaining as much space as possible.
The client’s previous residence was set on a 1 acre allotment, so retaining a sense of space was important.
Conceptually, we strived to take elements from the inside to the outdoor entertaining and vice versa. The exposed internal beams run out to become rafters of the pergola. The large entertaining area matches the interior spatially and is bounded by the main bedroom creating an elevated courtyard effect.
Whilst essentially open plan living, there are many nooks that reveal themselves as you move around the spaces. Doors to main bedroom and laundry are recessed and essentially hidden from view. Warm Victorian hardwoods were chosen to create a sense of honesty and provenance. The connection between new and old is distinguishable by the floor boards, however due to the condition of floors, the alignment alters create a sense of overlap.
Salvaged and recycled materials have been used throughout the house including flooring, lining and original brick and some of the fixtures and fittings. Materials to the new are used as a contemporary interpretation of the old.

