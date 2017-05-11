Preston 1
The original detached brick house was in serious disrepair with little maintenance nor modification since the ‘50’s. One could not even see the north facing outdoor space from the interior spaces. Calling it a garden would be generous. But, it had the right combination of qualities; detached, great aspect, close to family, close to public transport; a diamond in the rough.
The lean-to rear section was in such a poor state (including a brittle asbestos roof), It was an easy decision to remove it thereby opening up the living spaces to the garden whilst retaining as much space as possible.
The client’s previous residence was set on a 1 acre allotment, so retaining a sense of space was important.
Conceptually, we strived to take elements from the inside to the outdoor entertaining and vice versa. The exposed internal beams run out to become rafters of the pergola. The large entertaining area matches the interior spatially and is bounded by the main bedroom creating an elevated courtyard effect.
Whilst essentially open plan living, there are many nooks that reveal themselves as you move around the spaces. Doors to main bedroom and laundry are recessed and essentially hidden from view. Warm Victorian hardwoods were chosen to create a sense of honesty and provenance. The connection between new and old is distinguishable by the floor boards, however due to the condition of floors, the alignment alters create a sense of overlap.
Salvaged and recycled materials have been used throughout the house including flooring, lining and original brick and some of the fixtures and fittings. Materials to the new are used as a contemporary interpretation of the old.
New entry with easy access for all
A small nook in the bedroom provides a quiet desk space overlooking the rear garden
Living room with low built in units maximises sense of height to new living space, while shelves provide ample spaces to display client's wonderful collection of African artefacts
Treasures from Africa collected on new display spaces
Existing brick wall is reinstated with recycled brick and opened to form connection between kitchen and living
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Galley kitchen with existing brick wall celebrating original fabric of the house.
A recessed sitting area forms ante spaces to bedrooms behind and provides quiet respite and more display space. Walls lined in groove timber to add character and texture
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Interior ceiling beams continue externally to give sense of extended living spaces inside to outside. Timber battens to cement sheet add texture to the exterior light weight walls
V-grooved timbers lining boards add texture and warmth to bedroom with solid timber bedhead and side table accents of warmth frame the white of the bedding.
The clean line of Caesarstone bench contracts with the exposed textured brickwork of the original building fabric , now a feature of the kitchen
Expressed ceiling beams and wide sliding doors extend the living space to the exterior.
Texture of existing brick to the kitchen and v-grooved timber lining to the entry provide warmth with fresh white maximises light throughout.
Floor boards and wall colours extend from the existing house to the renovation , proving continuity from old to new. Original family dining table and chairs feature in the dining room with the brick of the original fireplace exposed .