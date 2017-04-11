PLATFORM is an iconic new design quarter located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood of Culver City. It is a collection of retail spaces, offices, and restaurants housed in 6 buildings that wrap around a central courtyard. From the architecture to the tenants, PLATFORM celebrates art and design across industries.

The original project site was located in an abandoned and blighted area of Culver City. Situated in between the Helms Bakery District, Downtown Culver City, and the new metro line station, this area had fallen behind and was in need of life. It was the perfect opportunity to inject this neighborhood with a dose of fresh and bold design.

PLATFORM is unique in its urban atmosphere that blends grit and cultivated, found and discovered, and repurposed with new. The team at Abramson Teiger Architects was able to create a culture that celebrates uniqueness through various architectural diversities that still manage to exist in a definitive overall vision. The design acts as a memory book from occupants past. It is a resurrection and a celebration of abandoned prior operations that have now been reimagined through the art of

architecture. The eclectic nature of the project derives from the history of this site, and our desire to keep those elements woven throughout.

