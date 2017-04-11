PLATFORM is an iconic new design quarter located in the Hayden Tract neighborhood of Culver City. It is a collection of retail spaces, offices, and restaurants housed in 6 buildings that wrap around a central courtyard. From the architecture to the tenants, PLATFORM celebrates art and design across industries.
The original project site was located in an abandoned and blighted area of Culver City. Situated in between the Helms Bakery District, Downtown Culver City, and the new metro line station, this area had fallen behind and was in need of life. It was the perfect opportunity to inject this neighborhood with a dose of fresh and bold design.
PLATFORM is unique in its urban atmosphere that blends grit and cultivated, found and discovered, and repurposed with new. The team at Abramson Teiger Architects was able to create a culture that celebrates uniqueness through various architectural diversities that still manage to exist in a definitive overall vision. The design acts as a memory book from occupants past. It is a resurrection and a celebration of abandoned prior operations that have now been reimagined through the art of
architecture. The eclectic nature of the project derives from the history of this site, and our desire to keep those elements woven throughout.
There is a history to this site that has come full circle with the opening of the new metro line station. The project site’s history dates back to its existence as a railroad station that was frequented with freight trains.
It was an abandoned railroad spur with old boxcars, which is where the box car building idea came from. It purposely looks stacked to represent the scattered abandoned shipping containers.
A detail shot of the Boxcar building shows it's stacked architecture.
The design of the event space on the top floor was inspired by a greenhouse. If you think about the abandoned box car site, you can also picture that over time, plants began to grow over. The greenhouse space is a reinvention of this concept, represented in a form that houses a physical space.
An interconnectivity between the buildings allows for a progressive user experience that taps into modern consumer behaviors.
On the left, the car repair bays were repurposed and now exist as individual shops and restaurants such as Loqui Taco Bar, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Aesop. These rows of car bays used to have garage doors that opened up to a slot for the car to pull in for repair work. Now, the garage doors have been replaced with glass storefronts and these slots are the store interiors.
The interiors of the repurposed car bays show their industrial background. This taco bar, also designed by Abramson Teiger Architects, has raw cinder block on the walls leftover from its car repair roots.
The old car dealership showroom was adapted into an art gallery.
Industrial elements are embraced throughout the various retail stores. The Abramson Teiger Architects design team balanced raw grit with a sprawling green in popular men's boutique Magasin.
Murals on the white stucco were commissioned works by popular artist Jen Stark.
A central courtyard with California-made seating by Ilan Dei.
Credits
- Artifex10
- Del Amo Construction
- Benny Chan
- Katie Gibbs