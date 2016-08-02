Plastic House

By Urban-Agency Architects
Plastic House
The insertion of a polycarbonate and steel cruciform object allows habitation, setting up a complex series of interconnected and overlapping spaces. The object, a piece of architectural furniture, spreads treelike from a concentrated base housing a kitchen, toilet, storage and stairwell. Above this is a platform for sleeping, dressing and study spaces. The four branches of the structure hold various functions – two spanning to the side walls act as wardrobes, while the branch to the front is a cantilevered reading desk for the teacher-client. The fourth branch extends through the rear wall and projects two metres beyond it housing a shower room. This room is glazed to the sky, reminiscent of the traditional “Georgian return typology”. The lightweight structure is also the primary source of light in the evening – inset fittings cause its translucent surfaces to illuminate the spaces.

Credits

Posted By
Urban-Agency Architects
@urbanagencyarchitects
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2010