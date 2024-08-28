The Pine Tree House is an extensive remodel and addition to a 1970's mountain home nestled in the Pine Brook Hills of Boulder, Colorado.

Completed in 2023, the home is organized by a central corridor axis, dotted by skylights, to expose distinct moments of natural light and views along the length of the hillside. The axis divides the plan with private spaces to the West and spaces for living and entertaining to the East.

A glass bridge was used to connect the existing house to the secluded primary suite at the end of the corridor. As you cross the suspended threshold, the ceiling height is compressed to emphasize horizontal views before emerging into the vaulted bedroom space with expansive views over the Front Range foothills.

The kitchen and primary bedroom are anchored by full-height casework blocks, clad in white oak, to emphasize their importance and provide protection for private spaces on the opposite side of the home. Striated soapstone countertops and the venetian plaster fireplace introduce feelings of movement and patina to the space. The material palette and lighting design embrace a warm modernism, offering a minimalistic backdrop to the rich environment of meadow grass and ponderosa pine.