Le Corbusier-Inspired Miami Beach Retreat Asks $19.9M
World-renowned architect Kobi Karp’s translation of luxury tropical modernism boasts Pine Tree Drive’s only direct ocean view estate. The ingenious, elevated design inspired by Le Corbusier, coupled with nearly 44,000-square-feet of wide-open land along Indian Creek Waterway, creates a unique oasis to capture coastal breezes.
See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
8
Full Baths
8
Partial Baths
4
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2013
Square Feet
12791
Lot Size
43900