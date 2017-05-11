Penthouse O is a minimalist architecture project located in Gent, Belgium, designed by JUMA architects. This new penthouse was bought on plan from a project developer. The client came to JUMA for the entire redesign of the proposed interior. The complete new layout also had implications for the outside facades. As such, JUMA also determined part of the outside architecture. The new layout was to accommodate three bedrooms instead of the existing two, using the same floor surface and without changing the interior program or sacrificing the sense of spaciousness. JUMA set out in search of the most logical layout and came up with a design defined by circulation lines that maximize the available floor space. A central block was placed between the sitting area and the kitchen with dining room, fitted with an incorporated gas fireplace on the side of the living room and the kitchen recess on the other.