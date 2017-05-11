Groovy, hedonistic, luxury—Jonathan Adler’s depiction of his design at the Parker is not how you’d describe a typical getaway in the mid-mod hotbed of Palm Springs. Yet then again, a stay at this hotel is anything but typical.

The 144-room hotel has assumed many identities since it was built in 1959. Originally, this iconic structure began as California's first Holiday Inn. It later served as spring training housing for the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, as well as Merv Griffin's Resort Hotel and Givenchy Spa.

Then, nearly 50 years later, acclaimed designer Jonathan Adler got his chance at reinventing the hotel's interior. And he did it again in 2017—this time cranking up the Hollywood glam.