Groovy, hedonistic, luxury—Jonathan Adler’s depiction of his design at the Parker is not how you’d describe a typical getaway in the mid-mod hotbed of Palm Springs. Yet then again, a stay at this hotel is anything but typical.

The 144-room hotel has assumed many identities since it was built in 1959. Originally, this iconic structure began as California's first Holiday Inn. It later served as spring training housing for the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, as well as Merv Griffin's Resort Hotel and Givenchy Spa.

Then, nearly 50 years later, acclaimed designer Jonathan Adler got his chance at reinventing the hotel's interior. And he did it again in 2017—this time cranking up the Hollywood glam.

The stair carpeting in the foyer of the Parker Palm Springs was inspired by hallway flooring from the movie "The Shining."

A 23-foot-tall brise soleil flanks the entrance of the Parker Palm Springs.

The lemonade stand at the Parker Palm Springs, complete with Bertoia Barstools

The art and decor of the Parker Palm Springs is Instagrammable from every corner.

"Palm Springs is singular, and I wanted to create a hotel that captures its essence—groovy modern architecture meets Hollywood glamour—and crank it up a notch," Jonathan Adler said of his design at the Parker Palm Springs.

"The vibe is cheeky hedonistic luxury," designer Jonathan Adler said to describe the Parker Palm Springs.

Lush, tropical landscapes designed by Judy Kameon blanket the Parker Palm Springs.

