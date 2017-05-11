Along the beautiful tree-lined Park Blocks of the Pearl District in Portland, stands an old

industrial building with a curious past. Built in 1909 by Bennes, Hendricks & Tobey

architecture firm, what is now the North Park Lofts started out as the headquarters for

the Blumauer-Frank Drug Company. In 1941, The Burnett Car Company purchased the

building — which was already considered to be virtually bomb proof, due to being built

out of super-reinforced concrete — and updated it with new wiring and automatic

sprinklers, so that it laid claim to being the most fire-proof building in Portland. Because

of the building’s incredibly high safety standards, in 1942 it was leased briefly by the

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to store personal and professional possessions

for Japanese citizens that were being sent to interment camps.

After changing ownership in the 1990’s, the building became known as the Artisan

Building, housing artists, professional photographers, an art gallery and a deli. In 1997,

Enterprise Development converted the existing 6 floors into lofts, and also added 4

additional floors. The commercial unit (formerly the main lobby and entrance for the

building) went through several iterations — as creative office space and then an art

gallery — before becoming Remedy Wine Bar in 2012. After 4 years in business, the

wine bar closed, and Steve— one of the bar owners who also had purchased

the commercial unit from the previous owner — decided to turn the property into his

dream loft.

Partnering with YBA Architects, and hiring Leif Warnberg as his General Contractor,

Steve had a very precise vision for the functional design he wanted in the 1,100 square

foot space. Being 7’ tall, Steve had long loved the soaring 18’ ceilings and historic

windows, with spectacular views of the park. The layout is open and functional for a

man of his height, with all of the kitchen and master bath counters designed and built 8”

taller than standard, to a 42-inch height. Every square inch of the space was

thoughtfully considered, including closets with slide-out shelving built to hold his size 17

shoes, and a pantry hidden behind custom-welded steel and mirror doors. All of the

surfaces are either CaesarStone or PaperStone, and the spacious kitchen is equipped

with Miele appliances (including side-by-side European-style speed and steam ovens),

a Thermador induction stovetop that visually disappears into the counter, and a

SubZero refrigerator with front paneling that matches the custom built Doug Fir

cabinetry. Perhaps the most spectacular piece, however, is the 8’ long handcrafted Fiji

Mahogany wood tub that Leif built at the conclusion of the project, layering each tier

upon the previous one and then sealing it with resin, much like one would build a boat.

The owner has a love for unique, one-of-a-kind spaces, and this elegant dream loft is no

exception!