This spacious apartment is located in central Paris, adjacent to the Gare de l’Est. The building it occupies is a former warehouse dating back to 1850, which sheltered the archives of the SNCF (French National Railway Company).

Today it has been refurbished and converted into apartments. This loft is located on the upper floors and retains much of its original charm, with features like the staircase and the bookcase preserved.

The loft is 23ft high and split into two levels: second floor and mezzanine. The lower level holds a lounge and open kitchen. The mezzanine has a bedroom, office, two dressing rooms and a bathroom.