Palo Alto Connect 6
Connect 6 is a modern, green and smart family home. The model Connect 6 is a 1920 sf, 3 bed 2 bathroom, modern 1 story prefab home in Palo Alto, California.
uploaded Palo Alto Connect 6 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Connect 6 by Connect Homes interior image with view of the living room.
Connect 6 by Connect Homes interior image with view of the open kitchen.
Gorgeous lighting in this living room of Connect 6.
Connect 6 by Connect Homes interior image with view of the bedroom.
A simple, chic, elegant backyard design of Connect 6 in Palo Alto, CA.