Contemporary lodging in the heart of Culver City.

Palihotel Culver City reimagines the former West End Hotel, a 1920s era boarding house, as a brand new 49-room boutique hotel, restaurant and bar designed to highlight both the history and majesty of Los Angeles’ cinematic roots and Culver City’s booming modern-day renaissance. The entire building has been lovingly restored and infused with interiors that feel modern and urbane while maintaining its original bohemian art deco influences.

The hotel features Simonette, an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar with a private courtyard that welcomes both hotel guests and locals alike.