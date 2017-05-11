Oxford Residence
This new residence creates a spacious living environment on a small but prominent corner lot, and a timeless architectural addition to the architecturally eclectic beach community of Venice, California.
The open loft-like interior encompasses the common entry/dining/kitchen/lounge areas and connects to a private yard through large sliding glass doors. Each zone within the common areas of the home has been articulated by differing floor levels, finish materials, ceiling & lighting configuration, and window scale & orientation. Outdoor entertainment and lounge options are extended by a large rooftop deck affording views to the surrounding beach community.
The focal double height volume encompasses the entry and dining areas and allows natural light deeper into the center of the house. The second level walkway, home office and the family/media room overlook this double height volume.
Privacy on this prominent corner lot is maintained by surrounding solid fences, carefully placed landscaping and a raised concrete planter at the entry. The exterior is articulated with a base of cedar siding supporting an upper mass of smooth integrally colored plaster. The second floor windows lie primarily within a horizontal band which is further articulated by corrugated metal panels encircling the perimeter.
Front View
Front Corner View
Rear Yard - Covered Patio
Side View
Rear Yard View
Corner View
Side View
Rear Yard - Covered Patio
Detail of Exterior Materials
Double Height Volume - Entry & Dining
Double Height Volume - from Entry
Great Room - Lounge/Kitchen/Dining
Double Height Volume - Dining
Dining & Kitchen
Second Floor Walkway & Stair
Kitchen
Master Bath
Front View
Site Plan & Floor Plans
Credits
- Dworsky Architecture
- Dworsky Architecture (Dressed Inc - furnishings only)
- Stephen M. Paisley
- Natalia Knezevic & Sean Gordon