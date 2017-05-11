This new residence creates a spacious living environment on a small but prominent corner lot, and a timeless architectural addition to the architecturally eclectic beach community of Venice, California.



The open loft-like interior encompasses the common entry/dining/kitchen/lounge areas and connects to a private yard through large sliding glass doors. Each zone within the common areas of the home has been articulated by differing floor levels, finish materials, ceiling & lighting configuration, and window scale & orientation. Outdoor entertainment and lounge options are extended by a large rooftop deck affording views to the surrounding beach community.

The focal double height volume encompasses the entry and dining areas and allows natural light deeper into the center of the house. The second level walkway, home office and the family/media room overlook this double height volume.



Privacy on this prominent corner lot is maintained by surrounding solid fences, carefully placed landscaping and a raised concrete planter at the entry. The exterior is articulated with a base of cedar siding supporting an upper mass of smooth integrally colored plaster. The second floor windows lie primarily within a horizontal band which is further articulated by corrugated metal panels encircling the perimeter.