Oxford Residence

By
Oxford Residence
View Photos

This new residence creates a spacious living environment on a small but prominent corner lot, and a timeless architectural addition to the architecturally eclectic beach community of Venice, California.

The open loft-like interior encompasses the common entry/dining/kitchen/lounge areas and connects to a private yard through large sliding glass doors. Each zone within the common areas of the home has been articulated by differing floor levels, finish materials, ceiling & lighting configuration, and window scale & orientation. Outdoor entertainment and lounge options are extended by a large rooftop deck affording views to the surrounding beach community.

The focal double height volume encompasses the entry and dining areas and allows natural light deeper into the center of the house. The second level walkway, home office and the family/media room overlook this double height volume.

Privacy on this prominent corner lot is maintained by surrounding solid fences, carefully placed landscaping and a raised concrete planter at the entry. The exterior is articulated with a base of cedar siding supporting an upper mass of smooth integrally colored plaster. The second floor windows lie primarily within a horizontal band which is further articulated by corrugated metal panels encircling the perimeter.

uploaded Oxford Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Metal Siding Material. Front View Photo of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Front View

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Stucco Siding Material. Front Corner View Photo 2 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Front Corner View

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and Wood Siding Material. Rear Yard - Covered Patio Photo 3 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Rear Yard - Covered Patio

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Side View Photo 4 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Side View

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Rear Yard View Photo 5 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Rear Yard View

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, and House Building Type. Corner View Photo 6 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Corner View

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Flat RoofLine, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Stucco Siding Material. Side View Photo 7 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Side View

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Rear Yard - Covered Patio Photo 8 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Rear Yard - Covered Patio

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Detail of Exterior Materials Photo 9 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Detail of Exterior Materials

Modern home with Dining Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Chair, Table, Recessed Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. Double Height Volume - Entry & Dining Photo 10 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Double Height Volume - Entry & Dining

Double Height Volume - from Entry Photo 11 of Oxford Residence modern homeView Photos

Double Height Volume - from Entry

Modern home with Pendant Lighting, Chair, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Great Room - Lounge/Kitchen/Dining Photo 12 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Great Room - Lounge/Kitchen/Dining

Modern home with Dining Room, Porcelain Tile Floor, Pendant Lighting, Chair, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, and Table. Double Height Volume - Dining Photo 13 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Double Height Volume - Dining

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, Pendant Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Dining & Kitchen Photo 14 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Dining & Kitchen

Second Floor Walkway & Stair Photo 15 of Oxford Residence modern homeView Photos

Second Floor Walkway & Stair

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Ceiling Lighting. Kitchen Photo 16 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Master Bath Photo 17 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Master Bath

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. Front View Photo 18 of Oxford ResidenceView Photos

Front View

Site Plan & Floor Plans Photo 19 of Oxford Residence modern homeView Photos

Site Plan & Floor Plans

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Dworsky Architecture
Interior Design
  • Dworsky Architecture (Dressed Inc - furnishings only)
Builder
  • Stephen M. Paisley
Photographer
  • Natalia Knezevic & Sean Gordon

Overview

Location
  • Los Angeles, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017