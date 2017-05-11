Orlando

By Bittoni Architects
Orlando
View Photos

Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of LA. This private residence occupies a bustling corner. Organized as an L-shape along the two street sides, the mass of the building works as a buffer for the interior courtyard and pool. From the exterior the house was divided into two distinct smooth stucco volumes connected by a rough reclaimed wood siding stairway. The roof is clad in standing seam metal with concealed gutters.

Bittoni Architects uploaded Orlando through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Outdoor, Vegetables, Small Pools, Tubs, Shower, Shrubs, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, Grass, Back Yard, Flowers, Trees, and Landscape Lighting. Photo of Orlando
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Stucco Siding Material, Wood Siding Material, and Hipped RoofLine. Photo 2 of Orlando
Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, Wood Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Hipped RoofLine, and Stucco Siding Material. Photo 3 of Orlando
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Stucco Siding Material, Hipped RoofLine, and House Building Type. Photo 4 of Orlando
0
0
Email