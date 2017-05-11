Located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of LA. This private residence occupies a bustling corner. Organized as an L-shape along the two street sides, the mass of the building works as a buffer for the interior courtyard and pool. From the exterior the house was divided into two distinct smooth stucco volumes connected by a rough reclaimed wood siding stairway. The roof is clad in standing seam metal with concealed gutters.
