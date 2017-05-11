Settled on a picturesque hillside in Orinda, California, the modern prefab by Connect Homes the Connect 8+Connect 2 has a warm, welcoming energy with a clean, modern edge. Natural light pours through the copious windows, filling the living areas with a sense of buoyancy, and allowing an unobstructed view of the vista beyond. The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area. The client, a graphic designer, uses the Connect 2 portion of the project as a studio and guest house. It was designed with the intent to inspire and has views of the adjacent nature preserve and its occasional traversing herd of goats.