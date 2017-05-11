Orinda Connect 8+2

By Connect Homes
Orinda Connect 8+2
View Photos

Settled on a picturesque hillside in Orinda, California, the modern prefab by Connect Homes the Connect 8+Connect 2 has a warm, welcoming energy with a clean, modern edge. Natural light pours through the copious windows, filling the living areas with a sense of buoyancy, and allowing an unobstructed view of the vista beyond. The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area. The client, a graphic designer, uses the Connect 2 portion of the project as a studio and guest house. It was designed with the intent to inspire and has views of the adjacent nature preserve and its occasional traversing herd of goats.

Connect Homes uploaded Orinda Connect 8+2 through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior and Prefab Building Type. Settled on a picturesque hillside in Orinda, California, the Connect 8+2 has a warm, welcoming energy with a clean, modern edge. Photo of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Settled on a picturesque hillside in Orinda, California, the Connect 8+2 has a warm, welcoming energy with a clean, modern edge.

Modern home with Living Room, Sectional, Floor Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Ottomans, Table Lighting, Bookcase, Coffee Tables, and Sofa. Natural light pours through the copious windows, filling the living areas with a sense of buoyancy, and allowing an unobstructed view of the vista beyond. Photo 2 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Natural light pours through the copious windows, filling the living areas with a sense of buoyancy, and allowing an unobstructed view of the vista beyond.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Prefab Building Type, and Green Roof Material. The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area. Photo 3 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area.

Modern home with Living Room, Floor Lighting, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Ceiling Lighting, Ottomans, Sectional, and Bench. 19' ceilings in the living room maximizing natural light to permeate the open spaces. Photo 4 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

19' ceilings in the living room maximizing natural light to permeate the open spaces.

Modern home with Kitchen, Ceiling Lighting, Refrigerator, Microwave, Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Wood Cabinet, Drop In Sink, and White Cabinet. A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen. Photo 5 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen.

Modern home with Bedroom, Storage, Bookcase, Night Stands, Ceiling Lighting, Dresser, Table Lighting, and Bed. Modern and simple bedroom for the kids. Photo 6 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Modern and simple bedroom for the kids.

Modern home with Kids Room, Girl Gender, Shelves, Living Room Room Type, Bookcase, Chair, Boy Gender, Teen Age, and Neutral Gender. Modern study lounge. Photo 7 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Modern study lounge.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, and Prefab Building Type. Gorgeous exterior of the Connect 8 Prefab home. Photo 8 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Gorgeous exterior of the Connect 8 Prefab home.

Modern home with Dining Room, Shelves, Ceiling Lighting, Table, and Chair. Modern family dining room. Photo 9 of Orinda Connect 8+2View Photos

Modern family dining room.

Credits

Posted By
Connect Homes
@Connect_Homes
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Orinda, California