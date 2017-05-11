Orinda Connect 8+2
Settled on a picturesque hillside in Orinda, California, the modern prefab by Connect Homes the Connect 8+Connect 2 has a warm, welcoming energy with a clean, modern edge. Natural light pours through the copious windows, filling the living areas with a sense of buoyancy, and allowing an unobstructed view of the vista beyond. The numerous sliding windows also provide the option of passive cooling and an open-air kitchen, living area, and dining area. The client, a graphic designer, uses the Connect 2 portion of the project as a studio and guest house. It was designed with the intent to inspire and has views of the adjacent nature preserve and its occasional traversing herd of goats.
19' ceilings in the living room maximizing natural light to permeate the open spaces.
A simple, chic, elegant modern prefab open kitchen.
Modern and simple bedroom for the kids.
Modern study lounge.
Gorgeous exterior of the Connect 8 Prefab home.
Modern family dining room.