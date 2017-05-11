12142 Laurel Terrace is a home unlike any other. Built with thoughtfulness, scale, balance and use of only the finest construction materials, this five bed/seven bath home is for the most discerning clientele. A 14-foot island station, 60” Wolf and Sub-Zero Pro bring this massive chef’s kitchen to life. A formal dining room, library parlor and large secondary informal dining room have been built and equipped with Worstead, Serge Mouille and Kelly Werstler lighting. Rift and quarter sawn oak interior doors and ceilings throughout. The master suite has separate his/her wings, pitched ceilings, large custom cabinetry, and an open aired deck perfect for relaxation. The bottom level of the home features a massive eleven seat screening room with bar area, full home gym, yoga room/ massage room, bedroom and two baths. Out back you will find a black bottom pool and spa surrounded by a drought tolerant, lush green backdrop. Mature landscaping, gated and private. Located in the coveted silver triangle and just steps away from Fryman Canyon, this home is truly one of a kind!