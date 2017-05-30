Carefully sited onto its environment, this dwelling was placed to reveal a magnificent vista. Maximizing the use of the site by creating stepped terraces that envelope the residence and frame the spectacular views. The long reflecting pool provides its orientation amongst the sweeping panorama of the surrounding hills that enhance the relationship of the interior and exterior spaces of this multi-story home. The dynamic thrust of the soaring inverted roof meets the landscape beneath a dominant overhang. The result is a sense of protected openness and freedom within expansive interior space surrounded by glass.