Old Jaffa House is a minimalist residence located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, designed by Pitsou Kedem Architects. The renovation restores a historical building filled with archways and vaulted ceilings. Crevices, both natural and unnatural, are used as storage spaces. The idea was to amalgamate the new and the old, maintaining qualities of each to create a new space that blends the style harmoniously. The newly integrated spaces are left open in order to fully experience the surrounding views of the sea.