Nothing but sand & sea as far as the eye can see. Unbelievable opportunity to own ocean frontage on this rarely traded stretch of Venice Beach. Just North of the Pier this stunning and exquisitely curated home home sits in a residential quiet section of the boardwalk away from all the activity. Designer Lady Michael McCraine lavished attention on every detail in the total renovation of this four bed, three and a half bath home-Ann Sacks tile, gourmet appliances, custom walnut cabinetry & wood burning fireplaces cut the chill as the fog rolls in. Wake up to the sound of crashing waves in the lush master suite with an unobstructed view, fireplace, and his/hers walk in closets. The fourth floor boasts a rooftop deck for intimate gatherings with sand, surf & mountain vistas. Ground floor with full laundry room & three car garage can be used as a private apt. with its own beachside entrance.