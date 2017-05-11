This custom home located at 8 Commodore Place in Conception Bay South is Newfoundland’s first BONE Structure high performance home.

Over looking the waters of Conception Bay and nestled between two marina’s, this 3000+ square foot, 2 level house situated on an oversized fully serviced water view lot boasts a main floor master bedroom and ensuite with a open concept, 14 foot ceiling living, kitchen and dining area.

A covered master terrace, large viewing deck and covered BBQ area enlarge the living space by an additional 600 sq. ft. The walkout basement offers 2 additional light filled bedrooms, laundry and bathroom with a second living space/media room.

The exterior is dressed with Cape Cod wood siding, cultured stone and aluminum panels.

The interior is staged with furniture, lighting and tiles from SAM Design, kitchen by CherryNook and appliances by Bosch. The 400 amp service powers an efficient climate controlling air to water heat pump that supports both hydronic in-floor heating and ducted air conditioning.



The house is currently for sale for $ 1,149,000 CAD. More information on: www.BONEliving.com